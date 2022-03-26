news, local-news, news, education, childcare, greater bendigo, loddon shire, bendigo, euroa

Families in smaller towns across central and northern Victoria are struggling to find childcare for their children, the latest data shows. Townships in the Loddon Shire have fared far worse than their metropolitan counterparts according to reports by the Mitchell Institute and Victoria University, showing there are 34 children to one spot - 10 times the average in Melbourne. Be.Bendigo advocacy manager Rob Stephenson said while it was the surrounding suburbs that were struggling, Greater Bendigo wasn't any different a few years ago. MORE NEWS: Bendigo heritage at risk of demolition by neglect, National Trust tells council "I moved to Strathfieldsaye maybe 25 years ago, and I can tell you, back then there were a few kindergartens, but no childcare," he said. "And now, you will see three or four just in this suburb alone." Mr Stephenson said this issue would create a ripple effect in local communities. "We see a lot of people having to give up work in order to stay home with their children," he said. "I spoke to a person from Cohuna who said her closest childcare centre was in Echuca. For them, that's a 45 minute drive, and unless you work in town and can drop the kids off on the way, it's not feasible for a lot of people. OTHER STORIES: "It then becomes a vicious cycle of needing more people in town to get a childcare up and running, but in a town that to some wouldn't be enticing with lack of NBN say or other facilities, the people won't come. "And if that's the case, you see a struggle with local economy and a whole range of other issues start to form." Report lead author Dr Peter Hurley said the research showed providers were not only establishing services where there was greater demand, but where they were likely to make greater profits. "Unlike schools, the early learning sector is made up of for-profit businesses and not-for-profit providers," he said. "Our research shows the most expensive childcare in Australian cities is also in suburbs with more childcare places, suggesting there is an incentive for providers to open in wealthier areas where families can afford to pay higher fees." MORE NEWS: Countdown on for 150th Bendigo Easter Fair with program launched online Euroa MP Steph Ryan said the data showed cities in her electorate had the "best access to childcare", while smaller centres didn't. "The research confirms what we already know; parents in our region are having to drive their children long distances to access childcare," she said. "Many smaller rural communities like Murchison, Rushworth, Tooborac and Redesdale have no childcare at all. "A family trying to access childcare in Kilmore will have between 2.28 and 6.02 children competing for that place, depending on where they live. OTHER NEWS: Shock Echuca Trotters Cup win a career-high for Zarem Ms Ryan said while the region was fortunate to have some great childcare providers, many parents could not return to work because they couldn't get care. "I often talk to women in particular who are struggling to return to work because they can't get their child into care," she said. "Research shows that children who have high-quality early childhood education and care are more likely to succeed later in life. "It's also an important plank in ensuring we can grow our regional economy. If we don't have these services, young people who want to raise their family in the country will struggle." Loddon Shire Council was contacted for comment. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

