Major Collision Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal collision in Sebastian on Saturday morning. Emergency services were called after a Toyota Landcruiser Utility travelling southbound collided with a cyclist on Bendigo-Pyramid Road in Sebastian shortly after 10am. MORE NEWS: 'Ten times the average of Melbourne': Loddon area struggles the most with childcare shortage report says The cyclist, a 44-year-old Raywood man, sadly died at the scene. The driver of the ute, a 53-year-old man from Sebastian, has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and has been bailed to appear at Bendigo Magistrates' Court on March 29. Anyone who witnessed the collision, with dashcam footage or further information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au

