As an upcoming election looms, Bendigo politicians are pleading with federal members to ease the strain on central Victorians. Bendigo MP Lisa Chesters is calling for cost of living relief for residents ahead of Tuesday's Federal Budget. "I've spoken to many locals over the past few weeks who have raised concerns about the increasing costs of daily expenses," she said. MORE NEWS: 'Ten times the average of Melbourne': Loddon area struggles the most with childcare shortage report says "From Kyneton to Castlemaine and Bendigo to Heathcote, locals are noticing rising costs in supermarkets and at the petrol bowser, adding to the stress of already high GP fees, child care costs, and other bills." The cost of living is going up - 3.5 per cent year on the most recent figures. But annual growth in wages is only 2.3 per cent a year. Ms Chesters said since 2013, residents have seen wages increase by 18 per cent, but the price of beef has increased 64 per cent. Fruit and vegetable prices rose 22 per cent, childcare 44 per cent and health costs 33 per cent. OTHER STORIES: "Central Victorians are increasingly worried about their pay packets and the recovery because the costs of essentials like petrol, rent and childcare are skyrocketing while their real wages keep falling," she said. "Locals are working hard, but they aren't getting ahead. "That's why Labor has a plan for cheaper childcare, cheaper power bills and more secure, well-paid jobs. "Our community deserves so much better than secret slush funds before the next election and secret cuts after it." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

