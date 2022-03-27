news, local-news, news, fire, fire danger period, CFA, bendigo, greater bendigo, emergency, campaspe

The fire danger period is set to lifted in a number of northern central Victorian regions on Monday. From March 28, residents in the Greater Bendigo, Central Goldfields, Mount Alexander, Campaspe and Loddon shire areas will no longer have restrictions when it comes to lighting a fire in open air. CFA District 2 Assistant Chief Fire Officer Steve Alcock said while the FDP was coming to an end in some areas, it was still important to remain vigilant. MORE NEWS: Raywood man dies at scene after cyclist collides with ute in Sebastian "We're urging everyone to stay safe, whether you're living in or travelling to high bushfire risk areas," he said. "Please monitor the conditions on hot, dry and windy days, as we may still see some days of elevated fire risk." While the FDA will come to an end, it is still important that residents check the local conditions are safe for any burn-off they were considering undertaking. "You must register your burn-offs, check weather conditions and follow local council laws and regulations," ACFO Alcock said. OTHER STORIES: "Registering your burn-off ensures that if somebody reports smoke, the incident will be cross-checked with the burn-off register, which will then prevent volunteer firefighters being taken away from workplaces, families and potentially genuine emergencies." Landowners can now register their burn-off online at firepermits.vic.gov.au Alternatively, you can register with the Emergency Services Telecommunications Authority (ESTA) by calling 1800 668 511 or emailing burnoffs@esta.vic.gov.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/7743e4e8-dec6-4bae-aa7e-8148c8a275b4.jpg/r0_248_4928_3032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg