Aspiring female photographers are invited to take part in a visual storytelling project to document the ways they have been able to cope through the challenges of the last two years. Women's Health Loddon Mallee and Bendigo Community Health Services are offering spaces for 15 women that are eager to build their photography skills and be part of a group exhibition in Bendigo. The women involved will be invited to reflect on their own wellbeing through the pandemic and share their experiences through their photography as part of a public exhibition in June. MORE NEWS: More carers needed to train seeing eye dogs in Bendigo and central Victoria "Audiences and participants alike will be invited to reflect on the unique and diverse experiences of local women through the pandemic, while also thinking about some of the ways that they can build on their strengths and resilience, even through challenging times," WHLM chief executive Tricia Currie said. The participants' work will be framed by the '5 Ways to Wellbeing', which is a toolkit that sets out simple ways to improve wellbeing and emotional resilience. The principles underpinning the 5 Ways to Wellbeing include connect, give, keep learning, be active and take notice and participants will draw on at least one of these elements, to demonstrate some of the ways that they have been able to stay well. "We know that many women have been hit hard over the last couple of years, with the effects of the pandemic having a significant and ongoing impact on the mental and physical load of women in our region," Ms Currie said. OTHER STORIES: Research carried out in 2021 by Gender Victoria, peak body for Victoria, describes a "triple load" for women, contributing to a mental health crisis, with 35 per cent of Victorian women experiencing moderate to severe levels of depression during the COVID-19 crisis, compared to 19 per cent of men. "We are grateful to be able to partner with WHLM to support local women to share their stories of resilience and develop their personal skills at the same time" BCHS Health, Promotion and Community engagement officer Siobhan Sullivan. BCHS lead the promotion of the 5 Ways to Wellbeing framework across the Bendigo region. This project is part of a larger campaign WHLM is delivering for women across the Loddon Mallee region to improve mental health literacy and highlight tools for wellbeing. The project is open to women (cis, trans, and non-binary inclusive) of all skill levels living in the wider Bendigo region. For more information and to register head to bchs.com.au/blog/894-capture-a-snapshot-of-history-through-the-women-s-resilience-project Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

