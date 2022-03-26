news, local-news, news, bendigo, central victoria, vision australia, greater bendigo, seeing eye dogs, blindness, support

Have you thought of becoming a puppy carer, however are not sure if you have the experience required? Although Vision Australia Seeing Eye Dogs is located in Kensington, it takes volunteers from all over Victoria to help raise our world-class dogs, and yes, that includes having a strong puppy caring crew in regional areas. Bendigo Seeing Eye Dogs puppy development trainer Brittany McCarthy and her local group of 20 puppy carers believe the city is the best places in Victoria to help raise a puppy, but they need help to do that. MORE NEWS: 'Ten times the average of Melbourne': Loddon area struggles the most with childcare shortage report says "There are so many great places to train puppies in Bendigo," she said. "It's a friendly community where the puppies are always welcome. There's so many places to walk and at the moment and get a take-away coffee which is perfect for puppy training. "The benefit is both exercise and social distancing needs are met." Puppy caring is looking after a Seeing Eye Dogs puppy from the age of eight weeks. In that time, it is the carer's responsibility to teach the dog some basics skills such as waiting, toileting on command and walking nicely on a lead amongst other things. OTHER STORIES: The 12-month puppy caring program is available in Bendigo and the surrounding regions, including Macedon Ranges, Hepburn and Mount Alexander. While you will have to give the pup back as it enters formal training in Kensington, there is always the option to care for another pup straight away. Carers have said it is a happy and sad moment as they know they are helping people who are blind or have low vision to live the life they choose with a Seeing Eye Dog. Ms McCarthy said regional areas have a lot to contribute to the raising of one of these pups. MORE NEWS: Shock Echuca Trotters Cup win a career-high for Zarem "I think it's important to increase the puppy carers in the regional areas like Bendigo because people out here have so much to give," she said. "We are building an amazing community of like-minded people who love dogs and want to give back. "There are even more people out there that we haven't reached yet, who could gain as much from our program as they give. "With the current restricted landscape, the Seeing Eye Dogs carer program can offer connection, community and support as you embark on an exciting new journey with a puppy." For more information, visit seeingeyedogs.org.au

