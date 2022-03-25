Woman in her twenties dies in Epsom collision

news, local-news, bendigo, huntly, epsom, fatal, crash, car, tree

A woman in her twenties has died in a fatal collision in Epsom overnight. At approximately 11pm a car with three passengers was driving down Wallenjoe Road when it collided with a tree. Two passengers in the car managed to get out and contact emergency services. More news: LVFNL 2020 season preview - Pyramid Hill The female driver, believed to be a woman in her twenties, was trapped in the car for a short while until she was freed. Paramedics took the driver to Bendigo Health in a critical condition, however she later died. The fatal crash is the fourth collision in Epsom this week, including an incident that sent a nine-year-old girl to hospital. Police are appealing to the public to take greater care on the roads and are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or with dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report via crimestoppersvic.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/155489058/429530c3-3141-4192-94b4-b5f6f3e8f388.jpeg/r2_52_1016_625_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg