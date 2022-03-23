Greater Bendigo COVID cases drop slightly

coronavirus,

2pm Greater Bendigo's COVID cases have dropped slightly as the city recorded 271 new cases on Tuesday. Active cases in the municipality are now at 1323. Following Greater Bendigo, Macedon Ranges had the next highest number of daily cases with 105. Campaspe Shire recorded 47 new cases and Central Goldfields recorded 25. Around the region, Mount Alexander (24), Gannawarra (10), Loddon (9) and Buloke (4) all recorded cases. Earlier Victoria has recorded 11 COVID-related deaths and 10,471 new cases. The latest COVID-related deaths come after two days of no reported deaths in Victoria from the virus. Last time Victoria recorded more than 10,000 cases in one day was February 3 when 10,966 infections were found. Cases from the last 24 hours take the total number of Victoria's active infections to 53,224. MORE NEWS: Plea to stop dumping as Central Victorian op-shop clean-up bill soars There are 243 coronavirus patients in Victorian hospitals, down from 256 a day earlier. Of those people, 23 are in intensive care units and four are receiving ventilation. On the vaccine front, 64 per cent of Victorian adults have now received three vaccine doses and around 94 per cent of those aged 12 and older have received at least two. OTHER NEWS: Driver found, investigations ongoing following Wills Street crash Of the new cases, 7066 were detected through rapid antigen tests, and 3405 through PCR tests. It comes as Greater Bendigo recorded 279 new COVID cases on Monday. Active cases in the municipality are now at 1319. What's making news? Police are searching for a missing boy this morning. Alexander is 16 years old and was last seen in Strathdale, Bendigo on Friday, March 11. Police have released an image of Alexander in hope that someone recognises him. If you have any information please contact the Bendigo Police Station on 03 5448 1300. In other crime news, Gisborne Police are investigating a car theft that occurred earlier this month. Police say offenders targeted a vehicle that was parked near 14/44 Aitkin Street, Gisborne, between 05:00 and 05:30 on March 1. Two vehicles were spotted near the stolen vehicle, with the first one, a late lowered Ford or Holden with a sunroof checking out the area and the second one, a dark coloured hatch, possibly a BMW or a VW Golf. Police believe the passenger of the second vehicle has allegedly broken into a tradies van, stealing numerous lock smith tools. Finally, Castlemaine musician Lizzy Welsh will return to the Theatre Royal stage in March 30 - 30 years after first performing on it. The classical musician will perform the world premiere of a new show she created with fellow musicians Tilman Robinson and Chloe Sobek. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

