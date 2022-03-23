Car stolen in Gisborne, police investigate

news, local-news,

Gisborne Police are investigating a car theft that occurred earlier this month. Police say offenders targeted a vehicle that was parked near 14/44 Aitkin Street, Gisborne, between 05:00 and 05:30 on March 1. More crime news: Two vehicles were spotted near the stolen vehicle, with the first one, a late lowered Ford or Holden with a sunroof checking out the area and the second one, a dark coloured hatch, possibly a BMW or a VW Golf. Police believe the passenger of the second vehicle has allegedly broken into a tradies van, stealing numerous lock smith tools. If anyone can provide any information about this incident, please call Senior Constable Newton at the Gisborne Police Station on 5428 2500. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/eaa81e89-9b35-42a8-9838-6ff66a919fe1.JPG/r0_97_698_491_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg