Driver found, investigations ongoing following Wills Street crash

Monday, 8am BENDIGO Police say investigations are ongoing following a crash that left a woman hospitalised on Saturday night. The driver of the vehicle, who originally fled the scene, has now been found. More news: Bendigo Visitor Centre shines at the Australian Tourism Awards Police are now in the process of investigating the circumstance of the crash. Saturday A driver has fled the scene following a single vehicle car crash in the Bendigo CBD on Saturday night. Police were called to the incident on Wills Street at around 8.20pm after a man was "driving erratically" and hit a light pole along the median strip. First Constable Lachlan Hicks said his female passenger had to be extracted from the vehicle. MORE NEWS: Police investigate fatal tractor rollover at Wyuna, near Echuca "The woman suffered head injuries and was taken to Bendigo hospital in a stable condition," he said. "We're now looking for the driver who will be charged when we find him." SES, CFA and Ambulance Victoria crews were also on scene.

