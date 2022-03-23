FREE
Alexander last seen in Strathdale on March 11
Local News
Police are searching for a boy who was last seen on March 11.
Alexander is 16 years old and was last seen in Strathdale, Bendigo.
Police have released an image of Alexander in hope that someone recognises him.
If you have any information please contact the Bendigo Police Station on 03 5448 1300.
