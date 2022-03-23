Alexander last seen in Strathdale on March 11

news, local-news,

Police are searching for a boy who was last seen on March 11. Alexander is 16 years old and was last seen in Strathdale, Bendigo. More news: Plea to stop dumping as Central Victorian op-shop clean-up bill soars Police have released an image of Alexander in hope that someone recognises him. If you have any information please contact the Bendigo Police Station on 03 5448 1300.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/5ebc2c52-80e9-4278-9c51-0c0f783ef98f.jpg/r39_0_1041_566_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg