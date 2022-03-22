Plea to stop dumping as Central Victorian op-shop clean-up bill soars

news, local-news,

CENTRAL Victorian op shops are pleading with the community to stop illegal dumping outside local stores, with the cost of removing and disposing of unwanted items and rubbish now at record numbers. Uniting Vic. Albert Park and Prahran op-shops topped the clean-up bill costing around $21,500 a year, followed by op-shops at Bendigo at $18,000 and Ballarat at $14,500. More news: Uniting Vic.Tas senior manager Retail Heather Thompson said many people don't fully appreciate the impact of dumping outside the volunteer-run stores or at donation bins. "The cost of disposing of dumped items or items that are in a poor condition and unable to be sold, takes away valuable funds which could be going back into the local community," she said. "One of the biggest issues and costs we face is disposing of large items such as old or dirty mattresses. "Our transport teams are generally directly involved in removing dumped items which means they have less time to collect furniture donations and to deliver essentials such as food to people in need. "Our volunteers can also spend up to an hour each day sorting through waste and illegally dumped items." Other news: Items sold at Uniting op-shops fund local services including emergency relief, family services, financial counselling and mental health support. "We're extremely grateful for the items we receive which are in a good, clean condition and which we're able to re-sell, because the funds we raise helps support local communities," Ms Thompson said. "What many people don't realise is that we're unable to sell any items left outside, mainly due to safety reasons. "A great rule of thumb for donating, is if the item is something you would offer to a family member or friend, that's the type of the quality we're able to accept." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/68ba3e93-cb27-46f8-8b23-f76ef9e353a2.jpg/r0_51_1020_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg