news, local-news, news, subscriberonly, court

A central Victorian man has pleaded guilty in the County Court to a raft of violent offences that left his victim "beyond recognition." The man was charged with damaging property, causing serious injury intentionally, causing serious injury recklessly and contravention of order intending to cause harm or fear for safety. The offender was set to begin his trial, with a jury already enlisted, but instead pled guilty to the charges. Judge Dean said the man would be "sentenced to a substantial term of imprisonment for this offending," and that it was "extremely serious." The victim, who for legal reasons cannot be identified, said she had been left 'physically and emotionally traumatised.' MORE NEWS: Bendigo hero Grant Healey to receive Victoria Police Valour Award "I'll carry the scars of this assault for the rest of my life." She said she struggles with anxiety, suffers from nightmares, and lives in fear for her personal safety and avoided going out in public. The victim said she lost her independence following the attack and had to live with her parents temporarily and had been socially and financially impacted up until now. Her injuries were so severe that she said she still experienced double vision and her sense of taste and smell are still affected. The victim's mother told the court her daughter was 'beaten beyond recognition' by her assailant. She said she didn't know how someone could inflict this violence and brutality and was saddened that the home where she raised her daughter became a crime scene. "This person has brutally assaulted my daughter with no regard for life, she could've been killed," she said. The victim's father said the family's lives have been interrupted by court hearings and they have been financially burdened. He said he lives in fear for the day this person is released and the family has had to install CCTV cameras. OTHER STORIES: "My life will go on but life will never be the same for me or my family," he said. The victim in the matter had a family violence intervention order against the offender at the time of the incident. The court heard that in January, 2020 the victim and her friend had drinks with the offender, who was known to them, at the victim's family home. There was a small disagreement between the victim and the man before the the victims friend left and the victim went to bed. The victim was woken the next morning to the sound of the offender slamming her bedroom door, causing damage to the door. The man accused the victim of being a liar and said he had been through her phone. He got on top her saying she was a liar and that he had found messages she sent to her friend about other males, to which she said she didn't know what he was talking about. MORE NEWS: 'Transactional' budget expected The man punched the victim several times in the face around six times, twisted her left wrist and held it for a period of time, causing her to scream in pain and bawl her eyes out. The victim tried to get away and the offender pushed her off her bed and landed on her neck, causing her pain. The man strangled her until she could breathe while she cried and begged him to stop, and he continued to punch her in various parts of her body. The victim didn't recall how she got from the floor into her bed, but said the offender made her cuddle him. She woke in the middle of the night to vomit and went back to sleep. She woke feeling dizzy and nearly fell through the shower door. Following this incident, the offender also performed burnouts outside the victim's family home. MORE NEWS: Bendigo's big weekend in pictures The victim was in hospital for three days and suffered from multiple fractures to her face, bruising, abrasions and swelling. She had to undergo surgery for one eye and the doctor that treated her said that if her injury had been left untreated, it would have resulted in restricted eye movement, a sunken eye and double vision which would impact a person's life and ability to function normally. The offender was assessed as being a medium to high risk. Judge Dean said the man had 'crimes of violence in the past.' He has served 419 days of pre sentence detention and will remain in custody until his next hearing. The matter was adjourned to March 22 at 10:30 am for further plea. If you or someone you know is experiencing family and domestic violence, help is available, contact: If a life is in danger, call Triple Zero (000). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160068148/3ea7daa0-0330-46db-929a-cd184e71ae2d.jpg/r3_4_1189_674_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg