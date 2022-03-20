Bendigo's big weekend in pictures

multimedia, bendigo, pictures, photo, news, advertiser, photographers, week, in

We're back. For the first weekend since COVID lockdowns, Bendigo residents were revelling in what was arguably the busiest events weekend of the year. Council, business owners and locals have spent weeks preparing for the opening of Elvis: Direct from Graceland at the Bendigo Art Gallery, which was launched on Saturday night by the stars ex-wife, Priscilla Presley. View Street saw massive crowds over the weekend, as locals and tourists craned their necks to get a sneak peek of the celebrity. Those lucky enough to score tickets to opening night were welcomed by "biggest exhibition in the history of the gallery," according to gallery director Jessica Bridgfoot. OTHER NEWS: Victorian COVID cases rise but no lives lost However, it wasn't just the Elvis exhibition that brought hundreds to our central Victorian city, Bendigo Pride Festival also launched on the weekend. With a line-up packed with local and national stars, families and friends gathered in Rosalind Park to celebrate Pride in the Park, before voting for the "most camp dog" at the Thorne Harbour Health dog show. Pride then continued into the night as young and old boogied the night away at the new Q+ hub dance party in Pall Mall. Sunday in Golden Square was filled with colour and smiling faces, as the the Indian Association of Bendigo held its first Festival of Colours event to celebrate Holi. Bendigo Advertiser photographers Brendan McCarthy and Noni Hyett captured the magic of the weekend. Here's to the next one. Elvis: Direct from Graceland is open until July 2022, you can purchase tickets here. Bendigo Pride Festival is running until April 3, head here to view the full schedule. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

