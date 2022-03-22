news, local-news,

Aviation fans, thrill-seekers and anyone else wanting a great day out flocked to Serpentine on the weekend for a massive airshow spectacular. An estimated crowd of somewhere between 5000 and 7000 people gathered at a temporary airstrip six kilometres south of the township on Sunday to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Serpentine Air Race. The original air race was held in 1920 and the centenary celebrations have been delayed two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More news: Bendigo Visitor Centre shines at the Australian Tourism Awards The 1920 event was classed as Australia's first official air race and the 21st century recreation of that event exceeded the expectations of organisers. Vintage aircraft courtesy of Paul Bennet Airshows took to the air as well as the RAAF Roulettes while on the ground classic cars including Bentleys and Vauxhalls from the 1920s era added to the atmosphere on the day. Donald McGauchie, who was a member of the organising committee, said he and fellow organisers were "extremely pleased" with the event. "We had a tremendous response from the community," Mr McGauchie said. There were a lot of people who came up from Melbourne and I was talking to one chap from Adelaide. "The crowd was above the top end of our most optimistic estimations. "People bought tickets online, through EFTPOS and even paid cash and we honoured tickets that were bought last time (for 2020 before it was cancelled due to the pandemic). "We were hoping for somewhere around 5000 and we certainly exceeded that." Mr McGauchie said the RAAF Roulettes were a significant drawcard and delivered with a stunning aerobatic display. "They loved the big open space up here and they put on a performance where thy used all that space," he said. The actual recreation of the 1920 race itself featured eight Tiger Moths. "It was absolutely outstanding," Mr McGauchie said. Read more: VIVA BENDIGO! City transformed for Elvis: Direct From Graceland exhibition While the team of Graham Bunn and Murray Gerraty eventually won the race and a lovely cup for their efforts, it was more the spectacle which drew the crowd in. "it was certainly a sight seeing that number of Tigers because there were a few there that didn't compete in the race." In a rare treat, the original cup awarded to the winner of the 1920 race was on display on Sunday. "The airforce is the custodian of the original cup at the Point Cook museum and they brought it up for the day." The winner of the 1920 event was Lieutenant William Treloar and in a touching tribute one of Treloar's grandchildren presented the new cup to the winner of the 2022 race. Funds raised from the airshow will go to help returned servicemen and women, much like the 1920 air race did in financing the Second Peace Loan to help repatriate soldiers returning home for World War I.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148786038/39b31c05-b9ea-4b15-b74b-9ccfd63add2e.jpg/r0_121_801_574_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg