Travel vouchers return as Bendigo tourism thrives

VICTORIANS will once again be able to be reimbursed for their long weekends (or weeks) away. The state government's Travel Voucher Scheme will return on Wednesday, with 140,000 vouchers up for grabs. The fourth round of the scheme will see the state government invest another $30 million into the pandemic recovery Business Stimulus Package. More news: Woman involved in kidnap, assault, moves interstate 'without telling anyone' If travellers spend more than $400 across accommodation, attractions or experiences, they could be eligible for a $200 reimbursement. Vouchers are limited to one per household and travellers must stay in paid accommodation including hotels, motels, serviced apartments, caravan parks and campsites for a minimum of two consecutive nights. The $30 million will add to the $159 million already spent under the Victorian Travel Voucher Scheme. More news: Driver found, investigations ongoing following Wills Street crash State tourism, sports and major events minister Martin Pakula said he was confident Victorian residents would embrace the next round of reimbursements. "Our state has some of the best destinations and attractions in the world and we're encouraging Victorians to discover something new and also support local businesses and jobs," he said. "Victorians have embraced travel vouchers, and this fourth round of the program gives them another chance to experience the best our state has to offer." The announcement comes following a busy tourist weekend in Bendigo with the launch of Bendigo Pride and Bendigo Art Gallery's Elvis: Direct from Graceland exhibit. With any luck, the fourth round of the scheme will see further travel to the Bendigo region, as local businesses step up to the increased demand. Voucher applications open at 2pm on Wednesday March 23, head here to apply. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

