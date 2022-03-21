news, local-news, news, court, subscriberonly

A woman convicted and sentenced for kidnapping and intentionally causing injury was brought back to court on Monday for moving to Queensland "without telling anyone." Lauren Sommer, 24, was previously convicted and sentenced to an 18 month community corrections order for her involvement in a kidnap and assault of a 19 year old boy in July 2020. Sommer was brought before the Bendigo County Court for breaching her CCO by moving from Victoria to Queensland. "She moved up to far north Queensland without telling anyone," Judge Dean said. MORE NEWS: Hofmann Engineering Bendigo does its bit with staff cutting their hair for World's Greatest Shave fundraiser Judge Dean said Sommer was clearly told by corrections officers that her CCO included conditions to stay in Victoria. There was confusion about whether or not the offender informed anyone or was permitted to relocate. Defence barrister Martin Kozlowski said his client moved to Queensland for a fresh start. He said she was a "first time offender" who was "fresh in the criminal justice system." Mr Kozlowski asked for "mercy" for Sommer. Judge Dean said it seemed a bit odd that shortly after the CCO assessment she would move interstate, and that if he had known she wanted to move, he would've approached sentencing differently. Prosecutor Scott Davison said the CCO order should be cancelled and Mrs Sommer should be re sentenced on original charges, but will seek further instructions. Judge Dean said the interstate move "doesn't bode well for her future compliance of the order." Sommer's co-accused, Steven Garratt, lent Brody Mitchell his bike and $100 cash around 4 am to buy methamphetamine in July 2020 at Wangaratta. OTHER STORIES: The bike was stolen by an unknown person while Mr Mitchell was purchasing drugs, causing him to panic and use the drugs himself. Garrat enlisted his neighbour, Sommer, and another friend, Billy Collison, to get back at the teenager for failing to return. Sommer drove Garrat and Collison around for hours looking for Mr Mitchell. When they found him, they dragged him to the back of the car and threatened him with a knife. Sommer drove them to Warby Ranges where they made the victim strip, put wet socks in his mouth, and threatened to rape him. Read more: Cancer patients skip travel and hospital time with Bendigo Health's Better at Home program They drove Mr Mitchell back to Sommer's Wangaratta house where he was kept for hours and repeadedly interrogated and assaulted. Sommer burned the teenager with a lighter, spread his legs and stomped on his testicles, saying: "that's for ripping off Steve - he's like a brother to me." The victim was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries. Sommer was originally convicted and sentenced to an 18 month CCO and her co-offenders pled guilty and sentenced to jail last December. Judge Dean bailed Sommer and adjourned her CCO breach matter to March 23 at 9:30 am. - with AAP

