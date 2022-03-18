news, local-news, news, bendigo, central victoria, domestic violence

Domestic and family violence services across central Victoria all reported an increase in demand for services during pandemic lockdowns, which particularly affected people living in Victoria. There was even a worrying 2.8 per cent increase in family violence reports that equate to a five-year high, with 2395 family incidents reported in the past 12 months. The data comes as the state government announced it would provide $300,000 in funding for a new GP training program, which will run for a year, with the possibility of extending it for another three years. The training will be moderated by the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners and facilitated by a family violence expert who will lead GP Peer Group Learning sessions. GPs and practice staff who undertake the training will have the flexibility to choose when and how they want to learn. For more information visit the website here. A complete central Victorian breakdown can be found here. RACGP Victoria chairperson Anita Munoz said GPs were well placed to help people experiencing domestic and family violence. "GPs are uniquely placed to help people experiencing abuse and violence because patients trust their GP and tend to see us as the first port of call when something is wrong," she said. "This is supported by the data, which show victim-survivors disclose violence and abuse to GPs more than any other professional group, even more than police. "GPs support victim-survivors in many ways, including providing ongoing management of both physical and mental health consequences, as well as providing referrals to other relevant health services and support groups." Premier Daniel Andrews welcomed the news of more federal government funding at a press conference in Bendigo on Friday. "it's a modest amount of money and it could make a profound difference," he said. "We've invested like no other government when it comes to keeping women and children safe and we are going to continue doing that. "Keeping women and children safe shouldn't be about politics, it should be about getting on and getting that job done." Dr Marina Malcolm, family violence facilitator and Co-Deputy Chair and Co-Chair, RACGP Victoria Women in General Practice Committee, said the new training would help GPs further build their skills. "The Royal Commission recognised the important role GPs play in responding to domestic and family violence, and this training will help GPs further build their skills to do just that and ensure more people get the help they need," she said. "Every person and their experience of domestic and family violence and abuse is unique, and there are many different types that this training will drill down on. "It includes domestic and family violence against women and children, as well as older people, people from culturally, linguistically and faith diverse communities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQI communities. "We need to understand the many diverse forms of violence and abuse, and that every person's experience is unique and that they need support that suits their own needs and circumstances. The training helps GPs recognise, support and respond to their patient's unique needs." RACGP President Dr Karen Price said expanding access to Medicare patient rebates was also important so patients can get the help they need. "It can be very difficult for people to talk about their experiences of domestic and family violence and make that first disclosure," she said. "Victim-survivors would really benefit from access to longer consultations, so they have the time needed to have these conversations with their GP. So new Medicare items for longer consultations would make a real difference. "There are also barriers to care for people experiencing violence and abuse, which can easily be removed if the criteria for General Practitioner Management Plans are expanded to include those experiencing family violence. "These simple changes will mean more people can access the care and support they need when they need it." In an emergency, phone 000.

