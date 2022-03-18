news, local-news, news, local, subscriberonly

GREATER Bendigo residents are being encouraged to participate in a 210 km fundraiser walk along the Goldfields track, that starts Monday, March 21 and ends Friday, March 25. The walk was created in honour of Gerri Stevens who lost her life to cancer in 2020. Bek Stevens and her family said it's not too late to take part in Gerri's Journey and bring awareness to cancer by walking or donating. Mrs Stevens said the family had raised almost $40,000 of their $50,000 goal, which will go to the Leukaemia Foundation. More news: "We've been really just blown away with the support of businesses after what's been such a really tough couple of years for so many people, but there's so many people still being fabulously generous," she said. To sign up for the walk, participants must make a $100 donation, and will receive a t-shirt and a ticket to the auction to be held on May 21. The walk starts on Monday in Mount Buninyong and ends on Friday in Bendigo. The support crew drop the participants each morning to the starting points and they walk about 42 kilometres everyday, and over the course of the week walk 210 kilometres. Mrs Stevens said the group will stop about every 10 kilometres for a break. More news: Support crew will meet the group at every stop to check in and assist anyone with injuries. Mrs Stevens said there are 15 people who will do the walk everyday, and 65 finishing together from Mount Alexander to Bendigo, a lot of whom will be family and friends. "It's just a beautiful track," she said. "So it's well sign posted, there's great scenery, all the flora and fauna, and it's just beautiful to be out side now that we can and gather a group." People who cannot participate in the walk but would still like to support the family and their efforts can still donate money to the cause. Read more: Eight-piece Bendigo band ready for April debut "Gerri was just a fabulous community person," Mrs Stevens said. "She was involved in every sporting community, she was on all the school boards, so it's just a way of getting back and supporting her and thanking her for everything she did for the community." To sign up for Gerri's Journey or stay up-to-date, visit their Facebook page.

