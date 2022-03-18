Bendigo's Suicide Preventation Awareness Network walk to kick off Sunday

news, local-news,

COMMUNITY members will once again gather to remember loved ones lost during this year's Suicide Prevention Awareness Network's walk. It will be the first time the walk will go ahead in two years, with the previous walks previously cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More news: Central Victorian services 'concerned' as cost of living continues to rise It has been an annual Bendigo event, with hundreds of people turning out to support each other, listen to guest speakers and take part in the traditional butterfly remembrance ceremony. Suicide Prevention Awareness Network Central Victoria group vice-president and secretary Alannah McGregor said it was exciting to see the walk go ahead. Ms McGregor said it was important to push ahead with the walk and raise awareness for mental health. "This walk is just so incredibly important because the community needs to see the impact of suicide and we need the opportunity to support those people who have been impacted by suicide in their life," she said. "We find that Bendigo always steps up when it's need and we always find that people to show up and give us that support." More news: Overall crime drops across Greater Bendigo, but family violence incidents rise The SPAN Suicide Awareness Walk will kick off on Sunday, March 20 at Bendigo's Dai Gum San precinct. Activities and entertainment will begin from 9.30am, with the official opening ceremony to be held at 10am and the walk to kick off at 11am. To keep up-to-date with the SPAN group's work, follow the @SPANcentralvic Facebook page or visit spancv.org.au If you need help, talk to someone you trust or contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467.

