If you're one to tee up at the golf course, why not do it for a good cause? Imagination Library Bendigo is hoping locals do just that when they hold their golf day fundraiser next month. On April 8, avid golfers and amateurs alike are invited to the Belvoir Park Golf Club in order to raise money and ensure the children of the region have access to quality reading materials. MORE NEWS: Daniel Andrews fulfills 2014 promise to Kalianna School in Bendigo "Ever since beginning the organisation in 2015, we've been helping more than 250 children by sending them books to read each month," Imagination Library Bendigo co-ordinator Andrew Coldwell said. "It's important to ensure each child has the opportunity to read and be on the same level as other kids their age when they start school." John Jones, who introduced the cause to the area all those years ago, said it was important to keep the words of Dolly Parton in mind. "She had a similar start to life and she always wanted to ensure children had the opportunities she didn't and that's why she started Imagination Library," he said. "As a former principal myself I always wanted to bring this cause to Bendigo and make sure our students have the same assistance. OTHER STORIES: "Even though the children get the books for free each month, it costs us $9 a child to get the literature to them." Golfers will have the chance to do their part on the Ambrose event as either individuals or teams of four. Participants are encouraged to get to the course at 8.30am to enjoy a BBQ breakfast before teeing off. Prizes will be awarded to the best male and female player and an afternoon tea will be provided, plus greens fees payed for. Fees stand at $140 for a team of four or $35 for an individual. Businesses can also have their branding on a hole if they pay $500 for sponsorship. Contact Mr Coldwell on 0417 141 597 for more information. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

