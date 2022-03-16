news, local-news, bendigo, news, bishop, maryborough, catholic, church, religion

IN a landmark move for the Maryborough community, disgraced Catholic Bishop Ronald Austin Mulkearns' plaque has been removed from the front of a St Vincent de Paul residential home. Bishop Mulkearns oversaw the Ballarat diocese during one the worst periods of clerical child sexual abuse in the country, including that of renowned paedophile Gerald Ridsdale. Ridsdale, who was infamously protected by cardinal George Pell and is now imprisoned for 30 counts of indecent assault on a minor, was last week charged with another ten counts of child sexual abuse. While Mulkearns died aged 85 in 2016, the fallout of his coverups still lives on in the minds of many survivors. More news: Present at Wednesday's plaque removal was Brian McKenna, brother of 'Hey Hey It's Saturday' drummer Des 'Animal' McKenna. 'Animal' passed away in Thailand late last year after a long mental health battle following instances of childhood sexual abuse. "He was a victim and his story has never been told," Mr McKenna said. The pop star's brother delivered an emotional speech at the removal, noting the long term effects of the abuse he and his brother endured. "The suffering goes on daily, it's not about the short term," he said. Mr McKenna was abused by a Christian Brother in 1981, despite a 1972 report saying the abuser was unfit for the job. "He was then shuffled around and protected by another member of the institution," he said. MORE NEWS: Ascot home completely gutted after fire rips through property Mr McKenna's story is not isolated, and survivors say plaque removal is not a fix to the institutional failures of the Catholic Church. However symbolic it may be, victim advocate Ian Whitehead said the gesture was necessary. "The sight of this man's name triggers trauma in some people of their own abuse," he said. "Protection of children is the moral and legal responsibility of everyone. "Mulkearns was the primary person protecting Gerard Ridsdale, who abused over 100 children, some of which consequently committed suicide." Mr Whitehead thanked the St Vincent de Paul society for their "immediate" response to his query to remove the plaque. "We recognise the significance and symbolism of public reminders of this abuse, such as the plaque on a building managed by our organisation," said St Vincent's group chief executive Sue Cattermole. "It is our sincere hope that the act of removing this plaque helps the healing and consolation process for people in the community affected by these events." More news: Under the pump - cost of living concerns loom as petrol prices skyrocket A mere 50 metres from the removal site, sits another Mulkearns plaque, outside Maryborough's St Augustine's Catholic Church. Despite St Augustine's priest Bishop Paul Bird's attendance at the removal on Wednesday, the church declined to comment on whether they would follow suit. Mr Whitehead and Mr McKenna said they would continue to fight to have the plaque removed, to have victims remembered, and to heal themselves and their community. Lifeline Australia - 13 11 14 Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

