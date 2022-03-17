news, local-news,

Bendigo will host the Lost Trades Fair for three more years after organisers reach a new agreement with the City of Greater Bendigo. The new agreement comes ahead of the Lost Trades Fair's return this weekend where more than 150 artisans will show case their skills in lost arts, rare trades and forgotten crafts for thousands of people. Lost Trades Fair moved to Bendigo in 2020 after the event outgrew its base in Kyneton. Read more: Rosalind Park sign installed ahead of Elvis exhibition Fair organiser Lisa Rundell said the move to Bendigo had been fantastic. "Moving the two-day event to Bendigo has been incredible, way beyond our expectations," Ms Rundell said. "Bendigo is the perfect home for Lost Trades giving us the space to grow and still retain the event's integrity and original purpose. "I wish to thank the City of Greater Bendigo and Bendigo racecourse for their amazing support and contribution to the fair's success as it has quickly established itself as a must-see event in this beautiful city." City of Greater Bendigo tourism and major events manager Terry Karamaloudis said the fair's move to Bendigo has been a resounding success despite last year's event being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "The fair attracted over 20,000 people at its debut in 2020 and this weekend promises to be another bumper event," he said. "Bookings for the fair have hit new records in pre-event ticket sales. Read more: Disgraced Catholic Bishop remembrance plaque removed "Data from the bookings so far reveal that huge numbers are travelling to Bendigo from all over Australia to attend the two-day show. "The fair is now considered to be one of the largest traditional trades events in Australia, so this really is a game-changer for Greater Bendigo in terms of stimulating our local economy and boosting recovery for businesses." Ms Rundell said this year's event would still allow plenty of opportunity for people to see lost trades come to life while being held within the state government's COVID guidelines. "People can enjoy a unique experience and see for themselves how things are made by hand with great skill, passion and dedication using materials such as metal and glass, stone, clay and wax, wood, textiles," she said. Visit www.bendigoregion.com.au/explore-bendigo/whatson/lost-trades-fair for more details or to book tickets.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/9daf2a49-6c38-4623-bbc9-32bf9739e746.jpg/r8_305_3256_2140_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg