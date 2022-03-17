news, local-news, news, health, mental health, depression, anxiety, dilani dalwatte, psychology, rtms

A Bendigo clinician is pushing the boundaries by bringing a new treatment for depression and anxiety to the region from April. Through her new Theta Clinic in Queen Street, psychiatrist Dilani Daluwatte will provide Repetitive Trans Magnetic Stimulation therapy to patients that have not found medicinal methods effective. "I've been doing rTMS for private patients in Melbourne for the last four or five years," she said. MORE NEWS: Bendigo's Discovery Science and Technology Centre welcomes animatronic T Rex from Newcastle Museum "Up until we moved it up here, there was no treatment available in Bendigo and that's why I decided to open my clinic here." rTMS is a TGA and FDA-approved non-invasive treatment that releases natural hormones to help improve mood and wellbeing. While sitting in a reclined chair, patients will have a special electromagnetic coil placed on their head. It delivers a painless, magnetic pulse that stimulates nerve cells in the area of the brain involved in mood control and depression. Up until late last year, the 20-30 minute procedure would be provided on either an inpatient or outpatient basis over about four weeks, at a cost of anywhere between $3500 to $5000. OTHER STORIES: "Patients weren't able to get the treatment with a Medicare rebate up until November last year, it was only really available for people who could afford it," Dr Daluwatte said. "But I'm happy it's now more affordable and accessible for more people. "It's important to have an alternative approach to depression and anxiety because medication doesn't work for everyone, people need to know they have other treatment options." Dr Daluwatte said research was currently being conducted overseas to see if other conditions could be treated with rTMS. "It's exciting because there is potential to treat things such as obsessive compulsive disorder or chronic pain or even autism," she said. MORE NEWS: Disgraced Catholic Bishop remembrance plaque removed "I think it will be such an amazing service, I hope to bring to Bendigo if it gets approved." Dr Daluwatte will be working in Bendigo regularly, but nurses will assist throughout the week. The Theta Clinic is located at 4/135 Queen Street. Referrals from a GP are required and can be sent through fax on 99236393 or email on DrDilani@protonmail.com For more information, you can also call 0480 399 165 or visit the website at thetaclinic.net Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/38308174-0369-49da-b7f5-f849219cc8e7.jpg/r0_491_4928_3275_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg