news, local-news,

Greater Bendigo has seen another big jump in COVID-19 cases as the region recorded 228 new on Wednesday. According to data from the Department of Health, active cases in the area have also increased to 1059. There have been 14,858 cases in Greater Bendigo since the beginning of the pandemic. MORE NEWS: Ascot home completely gutted after fire rips through property In other parts of the state, Macedon Ranges had the next highest number of daily cases with 78. The Campaspe Shire has recorded 68 and Central Goldfields added another 27 cases. Mount Alexander (13), Gannawarra (6), Loddon (13) and Buloke (1) all recorded a number of new cases. Victoria has recorded another 9,426 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, taking the state's total active cases to 42,250. The new cases recorded were made up of 7,401 rapid-antigen tests and 2,025 positive PCR test results. More news: Another eight people died with the virus. There were 201 people in hospital, 24 in ICU and six on a ventilator. Today marks two years since the state government called a state of emergency to combat COVID-19, a historic announcement that irrevocably changed the way Victorians live each day. In that time, healthcare workers struggled along with the rest of the population to keep up with ever-changing advice and rulings. But despite this, Greater Bendigo, central Victoria and the Loddon Mallee managed to top any challenge thrown their way. Bendigo Health chair Bob Cameron said having community compliance when it came to following the rules had been a real help during the pandemic. More news: Under the pump - cost of living concerns loom as petrol prices skyrocket It comes as Agriculture Victoria confirmed positive detections of Japanese encephalitis virus at four new Victorian piggeries. These detections were found in the Campaspe, Loddon, Gannawarra and Northern Grampians shires. This is in addition to the previous detections in Loddon, Campaspe, Wangaratta, Gannawarra, Greater Shepparton and Greater Bendigo. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/5622c66a-8c85-4683-8d75-fe706bf284b1.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg