Two-vehicle crash in Golden Gully blocks part of Woodward Road
Local News
EMERGENCY services are on scene at a two-vehicle crash in Golden Gully.
It's believed the crash occurred on Woodward Road and Martin Street at about 8am.
Ambulance Victoria, CFA and FRV are all on scene.
Victoria Police are re-directing traffic.
