Bendigo police praised at 2022 Victoria Police Awards ceremony

THREE Bendigo police officers and one civilian have been commended and praised at the 2022 Victorian Police Awards ceremony awards. They were among 37 central Victorian officers receiving medals at the Victoria Police Awards ceremony at the All Seasons in Bendigo. Related: Police Sergeant Matthew Gildea recognised for decades of hard work protecting children in central Victoria Assistant Commissioner Cindy Millen (Western Region) together with Superintendent John Kearney presented the medals at a ceremony on Wednesday morning. Senior Constable Danielle Cole and Constable Luke Moore were called to a motor vehicle collision where a young life was lost in 2020. They were commended for their exceptional performance and dedication to duty while they attended the incident in Kangaroo Flat on September 9, 2020. The officers attended the scene after a 14-month-old child crawled out of its home near High Street in Kangaroo Flat and was struck by a car in the slip lane. The child later died at hospital. The scene was described as "tragic" from officers who attended the incident. Related: Bendigo Police Sergeant Tony Kekich recognised with prestigious Sergeant Craig Pearse Memorial Award Senior Constable Cole received divisional commendation and Constable Moore received a PSA commendation. "It's nice to be recognised as a team along with the comradery displayed by all members working together, it shows what Victoria Police is all about," Senior Constable Cole said. In a separate incident, one officer and one civilian were both recognised for their exceptional performance, bravery and dedication to the job. On May 18 2021, Senior Constable Rohan De Wys was off duty when he came to the aid of staff who were trying to stop two shoplifters. The offenders violently lashed out in order to escape with the stolen items, however, with the help of a civilian, Nick Frawley, Senior Constable Rohan De Wys was able to apprehend the two well-known offenders. More crime news: Bendigo man arrested over alleged burglaries at multiple construction sites It is noted that both received some minor injuries during the incident. "Rohan you were off-duty and thank you for stepping up and you took the community concerns to heart, thank you so much," Superintendent Kearney said. Senior Constable Rohan De Wys received a divisional commendation and Mr Frawley received a divisional commendation. Mr Frawley was commended for his conspicuous display of courage and initiative, where he came to the aid of an off-duty police member. "It's unexpected to get this recognition and I wasn't expecting anything out of it," he said. "To get this recognition for it is pretty humbling." Superintendent Kearney said Mr Frawley went "above and beyond" when he assisted police. "Victoria Police are entirely grateful for what you did," he said. More news: "You came to the aid of an officer who was trying to apprehend two shoplifters who were violently trying to escape with the stolen items. "With your help and assistance, they were both arrested." Senior Constable Rohan De Wys said he didn't expect to receive that award. "It's part of the job, it's just what we do everyday so I really didn't expect that I would be recognised," he said. "I was so thankful that Nick was there because two against one is never a good combination and thankfully Nick was there and he provided me with assistance." This was the first time in over two years that the awards could go ahead, with previous ceremonies cancelled due to COVID-19. The last ceremony was held in 2019. Superintendent Kearney said the past couple of years had been incredibly difficult for all emergency service workers. He said the awards were just a small token of the hard work displayed by the officers. "We had deployments to Echuca to be on the border there and up to Mildura and Swan Hill, for many months, our members had to live away from home. More news: Greater Bendigo COVID cases remain steady "We supplied support to metropolitan Melbourne for when they had the protests and we went through the period of masks on, masks off, QR codes, gloves, PPE. "Victoria Police are frontline employees did not stop, as an organisation we work everyday to protect the community and protect each other, this was a time when all support services were shutting down and it was up to us to pick up the slack." "You stood up in a time of need and helped the community and made them safe. "You service and dedication has been impeccable and thank you." Assistant Commissioner Millen thanked all Victoria Police officers for their hard work and dedication over the past couple of years. "Over the past couple of years, we had you jumping everywhere, we had you at the borders, patrolling the ring of steel in the sun, it hasn't been easy," she said. "We put that uniform on and we always put service above self." If you are experiencing emotional distress, or worried someone close to you might be, the following services provide support and advice: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

