Greater Bendigo COVID cases remain steady

12pm Greater Bendigo cases remained steady overnight, with the region recording 167 new COVID-19 cases - the total active cases in the region dropping to 915. OTHER NEWS: Coliban River catchment storages near Kyneton in 'strong position' after summer months Meanwhile the Macedon Ranges recorded 46 new cases and the Campaspe Shire recorded 57. The Buloke Shire recorded just three new cases. The Central Goldfields Shire recorded 12 and the Mount Alexander Shire recorded seven new cases. Earlier Victoria has recorded another 7081 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, taking the state's total active cases to 38,874. The new cases recorded were made up of 4758 rapid-antigen tests and 2323 positive PCR test results. More news: Bendigo man arrested over alleged burglaries at multiple construction sites Another three people died with the virus. There were 196 people were in hospital, with 32 in ICU and three on a ventilator. A 47-year-old Bendigo man has been arrested over alleged burglaries at multiple construction sites. The man will face the Bendigo Magistrates' Court this morning. It comes as the Department of Health confirmed one man has died from Japanese Encephalitis virus (JEV). The northern Victorian man was in his 60's and passed away on February 28. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/3c94f3fb-e518-4a4f-81b6-0e1e386f5a5a.jpg/r10_234_4490_2765_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg