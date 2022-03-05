coronavirus, covid-19, bendigo, cases, buloke, loddon, campaspe, death, coronavirus

GREATER Bendigo recorded another 130 new COVID-19 cases overnight, taking the total of active cases in the region to 927. The Mount Alexander Shire recorded another nine cases while the Central Goldfields Shire recorded 11. More news: There were 33 new cases across the Macedon Rangers and just six in the Loddon Shire. While there was just under 50 cases recorded in the Campaspe Shire. In some good news, Buloke recorded zero new cases. A Bendigo Health spokesperson said there are currently 10 people in hospital, with four in its respiratory ward and 97 in the Hospital in the Home program. Another 5,721 new COVID-19 cases recorded across Victoria Victoria has recorded another 5,721 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, taking the state's total active cases to just under 40,000. The new cases recorded were made up of 3,887 rapid-antigen tests and 1,834 positive PCR test results. More news: Another 24 people died with the virus. There were 250 people were in hospital, with 28 in ICU and eight on a ventilator. Six in hospital with Japanese encephalitis as health officials warn northern Victorians to stay alert The Department of Health has issued a warning for people living, working or visiting towns along the Murray River, reminding them to protect themselves from mosquitoes following a recent rise in suspected Japanese encephalitis virus cases. Since last week, there have been eight suspected human cases of JEV infection in Victoria, including six people who have been hospitalised. This includes two children under 10 years old and six adults aged between 35 to 75 years old. All cases are awaiting confirmation at this time and several remain in hospital. More news: Deputy Chief Health Officer Deborah Friedman said the eight people all had exposure to mosquitos before they became unwell. "It's really important for people to protect themselves from mosquito bites, especially anyone who lives, works or plans to visit areas in northern Victoria where mosquitoes are prevalent, especially if they are camping," she said. "There are some really simple steps people can take, including covering up exposed skin, wearing loose fitting clothing, using repellent and sleeping under mosquito nets if you're outdoors." Driver dies in Heathcote crash A person has died after a single vehicle crash in Heathcote Thursday night. Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash which occurred in just outside Heathcote.

