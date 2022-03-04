news, local-news,

2.30pm POLICE are yet to identify the person killed this morning in a car crash at Heathcote, or even their gender. The car crashed into a tree on Heathcote-Redesdale Road and burst into flames shortly before midnight. The Bendigo Highway Patrol is pursuing a number of leads about the person's identity, Senior Sergeant Ian Brooks said. More news: 'There's nowhere else to go' - Bendigo council's homeless decision blasted "But we are a long way off being able to positively identify who was in that car," he said on Monday afternoon. Officers have established where the car came from and were contacting associates of the registered owner as they try to establish the driver's identity. Earlier A DRIVER had died after a single vehicle crash in Heathcote overnight. Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash which occurred in just outside Heathcote. Police believe the car was travelling along Heathcote-Redesdale Road, near Chapmans Lane, when it crashed into a tree and burst into flames shortly before midnight. The person died at the scene and police are yet to identify them. More news: A report will now be prepared for the coroner. There has now been 51 lives lost on Victorian roads this year, compared to 36 this time last year. Anyone who witnessed the crash or with dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report via crimestoppersvic.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Tom.OCallaghan/b0cae00c-8204-4746-ad3b-de926cc5813f.jpg/r0_227_4928_3011_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg