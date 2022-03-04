Bendigo's multi-disciplinary centre providing support and justice six years on

news, local-news,

SINCE opening six years ago, Bendigo's multi-disciplinary centre has almost doubled its workforce as demand for the service has surged. Now at capacity, the service is looking for its next steps forward to best assist central Victorians. Related: Police Sergeant Matthew Gildea recognised for decades of hard work protecting children in central Victoria The purpose-built building on Bridge Street houses members of the Loddon Campaspe Centre Against Sexual Assault, the Victoria Police Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team, child protection services, and community nurses from Bendigo Community Health Services. It aims to provide an efficient and effective trauma informed response to sexual crimes and child sexual and physical abuse. "The MDC has created a one-stop-shop and wrap-around service for people seeking our services," Loddon Campaspe CASA chief executive Kate Wright said. "It's not the typical police station and what we have worked hard to do is create a space that is calming from the time someone walks through the front door." Sexual assault reporting has continued to increase across the Loddon region - with Greater Bendigo reporting higher numbers of reported sexual assaults than other areas within the region. Ms Wright said CASACV provided counselling and support services to 1074 people last financial year - with services provided to 423 children/young people aged 0-19 years. More than 13,000 hours of specialist counselling and support were provided to adults and children. In 2020/21, 433 people accessed the service to report sexual assaults that occurred more than 12 months ago. More news: About 220 people used the service related to recent sexual assaults that occurred within the past 12 months. CASACV also provided secondary consults, and expert advice to more than 560 service providers. "We have seen an increase in reporting as people have a greater confidence in coming forward to report and disclose sexual assault and that has been assisted in the royal commission into family violence and also the royal commission into institutional abuse," Ms Wright said. "There has been a greater dislodge on sexual violence in the media and that has prompted people to see there are places where they can go for assistance and support." Before the MDC was formed, all the agencies were spread across different buildings in Bendigo. Ms Wright said having all agencies under the same roof had improved client experience. "Before the MDC existed people may have reported a sexual assault first and then the police would refer them to our agencies which took time," she said. "That goes both ways, we might have been working with a person that wanted to report their assault and it took time to set up an appointment time with police, whereas now being in the same building has been a great improvement. "It's reassuring for people to know that there is support and information in relation to both justice and recovery." Bendigo East MP Jacinta Allan visited the MDC last week to see how progress was tracking six years down the track. She said the space was an integral and valuable part of the community. "This important work in the community is supporting and responding to incidents of domestic and family violence," Ms Allan said. 'This is an incurable building, purpose built for the co-location for services around sexual assault. "Having all those parts of the system that a victim needs to have the support around them all in one place is really valuable for our community." If you or someone you know is in need of help, contact 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732 or www.1800respect.org.au) or the Sexual Assault Crisis Line (1800 806 292). For Loddon Campaspe CASA, call 5441 0430. In an emergency, call 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/e939102a-4d2e-46bd-9d48-ccd3dfb04f23.jpg/r7_137_2678_1646_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg