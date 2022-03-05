Police appeal for assistance around suspicious house fire in Long Gully

news, local-news,

Bendigo Crime Investigation Unit detectives are re-appealing for assistance following a suspicious house fire in Long Gully last year. The fire was discovered by a patrolling police unit at the property on Derwent Drive just before 6am on November 13, 2021. More crime news: Fire Rescue Victoria attended and extinguished the fire which caused extensive damage to the unoccupied home. A FRV spokesperson said approximately 12 firefighters responded to a house fire. "FRV crews were called to the Derwent Drive incident at 5:51am after a caller to Triple Zero reported flames coming from the house," the spokesperson said. "Firefighters arrived on scene to find the house fully alight, and worked to bring the blaze under control." The spokesperson said they then handed the scene over to Victoria Police for further investigation. Investigators are yet to establish the cause of the fire, however, they are treating the blaze as suspicious. More news: Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at crimestoppersvic.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/c052d42c-ed7d-45c2-9c2a-0df0d7a46969.jpg/r11_0_4724_2663_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg