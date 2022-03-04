news, local-news, pig, disease, outbreak, piggeries, echuca, loddon, agriculture, Japanese encephalitis

The Department of Health has issued a warning for people living, working or visiting towns along the Murray River, reminding them to protect themselves from mosquitoes following a recent rise in suspected Japanese encephalitis virus cases. Since last week, there have been eight suspected human cases of JEV infection in Victoria, including six people who have been hospitalised. This includes two children under 10 years old and six adults aged between 35 to 75 years old. All cases are awaiting confirmation at this time and several remain in hospital. MORE NEWS: Police yet to identify Heathcote crash victim after car burst into flames Deputy Chief Health Officer Deborah Friedman said the eight people all had exposure to mosquitos before they became unwell. "It's really important for people to protect themselves from mosquito bites, especially anyone who lives, works or plans to visit areas in northern Victoria where mosquitoes are prevalent, especially if they are camping," she said. "There are some really simple steps people can take, including covering up exposed skin, wearing loose fitting clothing, using repellent and sleeping under mosquito nets if you're outdoors." OTHER STORIES: Health officials said most people who contract JEV will have no or very mild symptoms and fully recover but anyone who develops a sudden onset of fever, headache, vomiting as well as seizures or disorientation should see urgent medical attention. Children aged under five years old and older people who are infected with JEV are at a higher risk of developing more severe illness, such as encephalitis. People should take steps to limit their exposure to mosquitoes and protect themselves by: More information on Japanese encephalitis is available at health.vic.gov.au/infectious-diseases/japanese-encephalitis-virus Earlier Japanese encephalitis virus has now been confirmed as the cause of death of piglets at three separate pig farms in the Loddon, Campaspe and Wangaratta shires. The mosquito-borne zoonotic disease has also been detected in piggeries in New South Wales and Queensland. RELATED: Health warning issued for mosquito-borne disease after virus detected in Echuca Agriculture Victoria said it has established an incident management team with staff on the ground to conduct surveillance activities and to provide information and advice to farmers. Chief veterinary officer Graeme Cooke said since the announcement of the first positive detection last weekend, a number of Victorian farmers had made contact with Agriculture Victoria and submitted samples for testing. "Japanese encephalitis virus causes reproductive failure in pigs, primarily through stillbirths and piglets that may show signs of central nervous system disease," Dr Cooke said. MORE NEWS: "Japanese encephalitis can be transmitted to humans through infected mosquitoes and in rare cases can cause encephalitis - a central nervous system disease which can be life threatening. "We are working closely with the department to understand the implications and to communicate to farmers how they can reduce the risk of human exposure." The piglet deaths come after three Victorians were hospitalised, suffering from the virus. Japanese encephalitis virus spreads through mosquito bites and people in regional areas who are in contact with pigs may be at particular risk. The disease is not transmitted from person to person and cannot be caught by eating pork or pig products. Over the weekend, chief health officer Brett Sutton said the disease can be very serious and even life threatening. "Most people with Japanese encephalitis will have no or very mild symptoms, but anyone who develops a sudden onset of fever, headache and vomiting should see their doctor immediately," he said in an update issued on Sunday. "People with these symptoms can deteriorate over just a few short days, including suffering a loss of co-ordination, disorientation, generalised weakness and in some cases issues with movement which can last for years. Agriculture Victoria is also encouraging horse owners to take steps to protect their horses as they are also susceptible to Japanese encephalitis if bitten by infected mosquitoes. MORE NEWS: Local adult and older adult mental health and wellbeing services to open in Bendigo In horses, symptoms include lethargy, nervous signs or sometimes hyperexcitability. To date there have been no confirmed cases of Japanese encephalitis in horses in Australia. "Horse owners are encouraged to reduce mosquito breeding grounds near their horses to reduce the chances of them being bitten," Dr Cooke said. "Stabling at night, the use of a light cotton rug and fly mask and application of a safe insect repellent may also help." OTHER NEWS: Bendigo Highway Patrol on the march to drive down road trauma as part of Operation Engage Japanese encephalitis is also a notifiable disease under the Livestock Disease Control Act. Dr Cooke encouraged animal owners to report any cases of unexplained pig deaths, especially piglets, or unexplained horse illnesses. People can contact the 24-hour Emergency Animal Disease Watch Hotline on 1800 675 888. For more information visit here.

