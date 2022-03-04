news, local-news,

Bendigo Theatre Company has reached a milestone in its 70-year history with the opening of its latest production. On Thursday night, legal drama Beyond Reasonable Doubt became the company's 200th production since it began operations in 1953 with a performance of The Chocolate Soldier. For company president Bevan Madden the excitement when the final curtain closed was almost palpable. "Without COVID postponements the 200th show would have been first show of 2021 and I don't know what that would have been and where it would have been performed," he said. "To have it be performed on our home turf - at the Arts Shed in Allingham Street - where we rehearse all our stuff and produce and display shows for Bendigo is very exciting." More news: Australian film to be celebrated at festival hosted by Star Cinema Mr Madden arrived at BTC in 2017 as a performer in farce comedy One Man Two Guvnors. He stuck around when he quickly realised how much the company valued its members. "It always felt like big family," he said. "I had moved back to Bendigo from Melbourne to do teaching degree and I will always remember an early rehearsal, which happened to be my 21st birthday. "I hadn't told anyone but when I got there the director shared look with a committee member and pulled out a cake. That cemented the company's hold on me." Since then, Mr Madden has enjoyed highlights including Legally Blonde (his first musical), Fiddler on the Roof (which he directed), Wicked (where he played with the orchestra) and We Will Rock You, which he helped produce amid lockdowns and COVID restrictions. "Wicked became one of the most decorated amateur shows in Victorian history," he said, reflecting on the last five years. "And being a part of that team that got We Will Rock You to a semi-full house during COVID, and to have it happen safely, was a big administration challenge that I feel proud of now." More news: Fresh attitude ignites new Asian barbecue store in Lyttleton Terrace The strength of BTC's members and volunteers has been what drove life member and current committee member Stania Tresize to be part of every BTC production since 2010's Mother and Son. "Every show since then I have been involved in some way or another," Ms Tresize said. "I have been involved in theatre since 1978 and with BTC for 17 years. "I have never sat down ad counted how many shows I have been part of, I'll have to do that one day. I just go from one to the next either doing costumes, helping back stage or doing front of house. "As years have gone, I have been been like a mother for a lot of the younger ones - now I'm the grandmother and a few even call me 'nan' - it's a happy place for me." In 2007, BTC jumped at the chance to take on a permanent home at its Arts Shed in Allingham Street. "It was old drill hall, so it had a bitumen floor and we would stand around old patio heaters in fur coats to keep warm in the dressing room," Ms Tresize said. "(During shows) it was tag team of fur coats when people went on stage. "Since then we have done a lot of nice things to the shed and it's just amazing. We have been lucky to have had grants and things like that but a lot of the work was off our own bat." Life member and committee member Colin Brown was dragged in to the cast of 1996's Sentimental Bloke. After eight shows, he embraced backstage work that involved building sets and helping with other task that bring a show together. "When we were offered the shed it was a huge movement forward," he said. "We were able to do shows at a much more professional level in our own rehearsal space on a stage that is the same size as The Capital's. "In 1996 we rehearsed at St Andrew's and built sets anywhere (including) backyards, a shed in Bell Vue Road, the Railway Workshops and the Eaglehawk Shire Offices. "Companies don't run just on shows, you need people to support them. I have enjoyed that camaraderie and being involved since I retired from being on stage." In his time with BTC the former teacher has enjoyed seeing the endless casts of talented young performers learn their craft and go on to bigger and better things. More news: "Being an ex-chalky and seeing the talent and how kids we worked with ended up jobs and recognised beyond Bendigo - and some overseas - is amazing," he said. "Through Tribe (Youth Theatre) we have been able to get a lot of support from younger families and see more people involved in theatre. That helps with the backstage work. "They're our future and will keep coming to see shows." Look ahead Mr Brown said ensuring all aspects of the member base are catered for is important. "I think our challenges are two fold," he said. "We have a lot of youth coming through and are providing shows for them but we also have a lot of senior performers and senior audiences who might be looking for some golden oldies. "We need that balance of youthful theatre for audiences and something for the oldies. Off the back of that hopefully we see some more directors and musical directors coming through the system." BTC's Beyond Reasonable Doubt is on until March 13 at the Arts Shed in Allingham Street. Visit gotix.com.au for tickets.

