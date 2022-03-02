news, local-news,

Australia's cinematic history will be in focus at Star Cinema for the Bendigo Festival of Australian Film. Seven Australian films will screen at the festival, which organisers believe is one of a kind. It is the third year Star Cinema has presented the Bendigo Festival of Australian Film with cinema business manager Martin Myles excited for this year's catalogue of films. Read more: Greater Bendigo's event portfolio gives businesses hope for econmic recovery "As far as we know, this is still the only festival of Australian film in the world," he said. "We are excited to host this event to complement Bendigo's rich cultural calendar and hope to attract Victorians from all over the state. "Hopefully, (this year) will be much less affected by COVID than its first two outings." Mr Myles said Star Cinema's team had delved into the archives to construct a program of great Australian film. Among the seven films being presented is The Castle - a piece of iconic Australian cinema that is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Starring Michael Caton, the film follows the Kerrigan family's bid to save their family home. Festival patron and director John Ruane, who directed Death in Brunswick and Dead Letter Office, will present his 1987 film Feathers on opening night in a Q&A screening. "Feathers was shot in regional Victoria and is based on a Raymond Carver story," Mr Myles said. "It features well known faces, Rebecca Gilling, Neil Melville and national treasure, John Flaus. It's a story some of us will relate to - Conflicts of interest arise when a country couple are visited by a couple from the city." Also on the program are 2005 film Look Both Ways, Country life starring Sam Neill and Greta Scacchi, and romance drama Head On (1998). BFAF will also present music documentaries Wash My Soul in the River's Flow - a cinematic reinvention a of a 2004 concert - and Sunbury - a film about the famed Sunbury music festival held in the 1970s. Read more: W-Class tram gets new lease on life thanks to Bendigo Tramways team "It's a rare opportunity to see most of these titles on the big screen," Mr Myles said. "Aussie icons The Castle and Look Both Ways, acclaimed dramas Head On and Country Life, and music docos Sunbury (1972) and the new release Wash My Soul in the River's Flow featuring first-nations singer-songwriters Archie Roach and Ruby Hunter. "It's a wonderful celebration of Australian film and it's Greater Bendigo's very own." The Chambers wine bar will be open for locally sourced drinks and delicious meals from 5pm to 8pm on opening night. The Bendigo Festival of Australian Film is on from March 18 to 20 at Star Cinema. For more details or to book tickets visit www.starcinema.org.au/bfaf Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/fd85fd91-f662-440d-b490-45e3b1fbbcc8.jpg/r0_553_2412_1916_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg