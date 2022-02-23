news, local-news,

Bendigo Theatre Company's legal drama Beyond Reasonable Doubt is preparing to open after three pandemic-related adjournments. The play was originally set to go ahead in July, 2020, before being postponed to March, 2021, and then November last year. It is now scheduled to open on March 3 at the BTC Arts Shed. Director Vern Wall said the cast were about three weeks away from opening when the show was first postponed. Since then a number of roles have been re-cast due to performers being unavailable. READ MORE: Mask rules to be eased in Victoria as workers return to the office "We've got some of the originals who were cast," Mr Wall said. "We had to replace about three or four roles and then after the next cancellation replaced another three or four. "There's a certain bonding you get with a group when you're cast, you get used to each other and there's quite a strong bond. Each time we have been lucky to be able to pick up genuine performers to fill the roles." Beyond Reasonable Doubt follows the trial of Sir David Metcalfe after he was accused of helping his wife die while she was suffering a terminal illness. "The first act is the court scene, which finishes just before the jury foreman announces his verdict. So the audience is left wondering," Mr Wall said. "Then we turn the stage and the second act is the living room of Metcalfe home, nine months earlier. We see the months leading to Lady Metcalfe's death and there are a few twists in there." READ MORE: Two Bendigo organisations recognised at Victorian Health awards Mr Wall said the cast and crew were enjoying being back on the boards at BTC's black box theatre. "We're having a ball getting back in here, we have the space almost exclusively for ourselves," he said. "We had the cast of Cats in here until they moved to Girton's black box and we had some set pieces started and ready to put together from March, 2020." Beyond Reasonable Doubt is on at BTC's Arts Shed in Allingham Street, Golden Square, from March 3 to 13. Visit gotix.com.au for more information or to book tickets.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/7cf67c32-9a55-4dfd-b202-f605c2050eca.jpg/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg