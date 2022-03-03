news, local-news,

A SONG written at the dining table of a Bendigo home has reached the semi-finals of a worldwide competition. Shann Lions' song Feels So Right was selected from 21,000 entries for the semi-finals of the International Songwriting Competition. The competition is judged by the likes of Tom Waits, Coldplay and producer Steve Lillywhite. Read more: Australia's best hot cross bun and vanilla slice for 2022 has been announced Lions said it was unexpected to go so far in the competition. "I'm glad as a songwriter my craft has been recognised by the judging panel," he said. "I'm really hoping Feels So Right makes the finals. "I wrote the music and lyrics to the song sitting at my dining room table, trying to remember how to play another, older Four Lions song Whatever I Do. It's in the same key of B, but all down strokes on the guitar like The Ramones. "That same day I had been studying Bruce Springsteen's song Born To Run which this song has a nod to, which I feel lends that song into its production. I wanted to also make sure I pushed my vocals as big as I could sing and make it an anthem too." The International Songwriting Competition is based in the US and has been going for 20 years. It uses a screening committee of qualified music business professionals with extensive experience in songwriting and music to shortlist the finalists from the 21,000 entries. "This competition is the world's biggest songwriting competition, it has a lot of industry credibility," Lions said. "I consider myself a songwriter before a musician so it brings a lot more kudos to the songs I write. "However it also may highlight Four Lions new album Wide Awake, we don't have a big major label or marketing budget so any publicity of this scale helps to earn more listeners." Read more: Adult mental health and wellbeing service to open in Bendigo Lions and his band Four Lions are hoping to play more Melbourne shows this year and are planning on releasing singles from their album Wide Awake. "We just put out another single, Life Is A Mess, featuring alt-country goddess Katie Bates last week," Lions said. Inspired by artists such as Brian Wilson and Beck, Lions has also just recorded a solo album at Melbourne's Head Gap studio. "(I'm) playing most of the instruments myself which is a first. (It) is guitar-synth experimental pop," he said. "The album is being mastered next week in Miami, USA, next week. "So maybe this year I shall be putting together a band as, although it's a solo project, it won't be labelled that live. I really want to play it well live in 2023 when the album will be released."

