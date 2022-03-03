coronavirus,

Bendigo Health has confirmed there is one person with COVID-19 in its ICU as the region recorded another 179 cases overnight. The total number of active cases in the region has jumped up again to 853. Data from the Department of Health has revealed cases since the beginning of the pandemic in Greater Bendigo have hit 12,857. OTHER NEWS: Local adult and older adult mental health and wellbeing services to open in Bendigo A Bendigo Health spokesperson said there were 11 people currently in hospital with COVID-19, seven in the hospital's respiratory ward and 104 in the Hospital in the Home program. Elsewhere in the region, Mount Alexander Shire recorded 16 new cases, while Macedon Ranges Shire reported 33, and Central Goldfields Shire 14. Campaspe numbers jumped up 66 cases, Buloke added another five and Loddon Shire recorded 12 cases Victoria has recorded just over 7,000 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, taking the state's total active cases to 41,660. It comes as Greater Bendigo saw another big spike with 190 new cases on Wednesday. The new cases recorded were made up of 4,861 rapid-antigen tests and 2,232 positive PCR test results. MORE NEWS: Another 23 people died with the virus. There were 262 people were in hospital, with 33 in ICU and five on a ventilator. Star Cinema to show seven Aussie movies during the third Bendigo Festival of Australian Film Australia's cinematic history will be in focus at Star Cinema for the Bendigo Festival of Australian Film. Seven Australian films will screen at the festival, which organisers believe is one of a kind. It is the third year Star Cinema has presented the Bendigo Festival of Australian Film with cinema business manager Martin Myles excited for this year's catalogue of films. Read more: Greater Bendigo's event portfolio gives businesses hope for econmic recovery "As far as we know, this is still the only festival of Australian film in the world," he said. "We are excited to host this event to complement Bendigo's rich cultural calendar and hope to attract Victorians from all over the state. "Hopefully, (this year) will be much less affected by COVID than its first two outings." Bendigo Highway Patrol on the march to drive down road trauma as part of Operation Engage For the past five years, March has been the deadliest time on the roads for Victorian motorists. That's why Victoria Police have launched a major month-long roadside operation to target road users doing the wrong thing and ultimately save lives. Coordinated by the state Road Policing Command, Operation Engage will see the roads in regional and metropolitan areas swamped by police for the entire month. OTHER NEWS: The popular Bendigo Moonlight Market took a battering during the COVID-19 shutdowns but now has a new home Bendigo Police Highway Patrol Senior Sergeant Ian Brooks said the operation was about taking a proactive stance on road safety. "Instead of just targeting the busy Labor Day long weekend, we will be targeting the whole month," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/f16050a2-fc7d-4427-86cb-334c2e57bce7.jpg/r0_248_4928_3032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg