A mental health service providing adults with early intervention support without the need for a referral from a GP will be launched in Bendigo. The city is just one of 21 new local centres that will service key priority areas for support across metropolitan, outer-suburban and regional centres. More news: Man in his 60s sees his car impounded after he was caught speeding in St Arnaud The new services will open from mid-2023 and build on the government's plan to open six local adult and older adult mental health and wellbeing services in Whittlesea, Brimbank, Geelong, Frankston, Benalla and the Latrobe Valley this year. According to the state government, up to 60 local services will be open across the state by the end of 2026. Related: Mental Health minister James Merlino said the announcement would deliver new services that were sorely needed, with "front doors" to the mental health system to make sure nobody faced barriers to getting support, no matter where they live. The state government said the centres were developed in response to recommendation from the Royal Commission into Mental Health. The royal commission's 2021 report outlined a 10-year blueprint Victoria's future mental health and wellbeing services. Progress has already been made on 65 of 74 recommendations, backed by the state government's record $3.8 billion investment in the Victorian Budget 2021/22. More news: Premier Daniel Andrews said the royal commission was a "watershed moment" in the state's history. "We're not wasting a single moment delivering its recommendations," he said. "We said we'd build a mental health system from the ground up to deliver the care every Victorian deserves - and that's exactly what we're doing."

