THE Moonlight Market attracted thousands of people to Bendigo's Dai Gum San precinct on Saturday night, and will return to the location in just two weeks. The popular event shifted from its traditional home in Hargreaves Mall at the start of the year. Founder Linda Whillance said it had been hard work to get the market going again, but well worth the effort. More news: Viva Bendigo! Elvis comes to town "After not operating for two years it's almost been like starting up from scratch," she said. "We were prompted to change locations due to the new hotel being built in the mall however, it's really worked out for the best. Sometimes you need a little nudge to be able to look with fresh eyes and make positive changes." Ms Whillance said there were 50 artisan stalls and a lot of food trucks on Saturday night, as well as more places to sit and eat than in the past when it was held in Hargreaves Mall. More news: Fun events are bringing visitors to Bendigo and boosting businesses "It's an interesting and fun space to activate with the backdrop of trees from Rosalind Park," she said. "The extra seating options really allowed people to hang around and enjoy their night." The next market will be held on Saturday March 12 from 5 - 9pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/151787975/083e05ac-d6da-4b43-8312-dd25995fafd1_rotated_270.jpg/r0_1750_3024_3459_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg