Severe thunderstorm warning cancelled for Bendigo and central Victoria
4.30pm
Drivers are warned to stay safe on the road as thunderstorms cause flash flooding in some parts of central Victoria.
Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, SES swift water crews were dispatched to assist a female driver stuck in floodwaters near Inglewood.
An SES spokesperson said there was 50cm of water covering the Wimmera Highway, causing the driver to get stuck near Cochranes Creek at around 3pm.
They said the driver managed to get out herself, but it is still a lesson to drivers not to risk getting stuck during wet weather events.
Meanwhile, the Bureau of Meteorology has cancelled the severe weather warning for Bendigo and other parts of central Victoria.
They said thunderstorms are no longer occurring in the central, south-west, northern country, north central and north east districts.
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding possible in parts of central Victoria
A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding for storms over northern and central parts of Victoria, including Bendigo.
A broad trough of low pressure over western Victoria has combined with a large high pressure system southeast of Tasmania, resulting in a humid easterly stream which will promote severe thunderstorm development today.
⚠️ A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for HEAVY RAINFALL that may lead to FLASH FLOODING for storms over northern and central parts of Victoria. #VicWeather— Bureau of Meteorology, Victoria (@BOM_Vic) March 1, 2022
See the latest warning details at: https://t.co/wxV2GiANfcpic.twitter.com/Ezq3KJscPU
Locations which may be affected include Stawell, Bendigo, Echuca, Shepparton, Maryborough and Ballarat.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
- If driving conditions are dangerous, safely pull over away from trees, drains, low-lying areas and floodwater. Avoid travel if possible.
- Stay safe by avoiding dangerous hazards, such as floodwater, mud, debris, damaged roads and fallen trees.
- Be aware - heat, fire or recent storms may make trees unstable and more likely to fall when it's windy or wet.
- Check that loose items, such as outdoor settings, umbrellas and trampolines are safely secured. Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.
- Stay indoors and away from windows.
- If outdoors, move to a safe place indoors. Stay away from trees, drains, gutters, creeks and waterways.
- Stay away from fallen powerlines - always assume they are live.
- Be aware that in fire affected areas, rainfall run-off into waterways may contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks. Heavy rainfall may also increase the potential for landslides and debris across roads.
- Stay informed: Monitor weather warnings, forecasts and river levels at the Bureau of Meteorology website, and warnings through VicEmergency website/app/hotline.
The next warning is due to be issued by 2.50 pm.
