4.30pm Drivers are warned to stay safe on the road as thunderstorms cause flash flooding in some parts of central Victoria. Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, SES swift water crews were dispatched to assist a female driver stuck in floodwaters near Inglewood. An SES spokesperson said there was 50cm of water covering the Wimmera Highway, causing the driver to get stuck near Cochranes Creek at around 3pm. MORE NEWS: Car hit twice in Maiden Gully, three hospitalised They said the driver managed to get out herself, but it is still a lesson to drivers not to risk getting stuck during wet weather events. Meanwhile, the Bureau of Meteorology has cancelled the severe weather warning for Bendigo and other parts of central Victoria. They said thunderstorms are no longer occurring in the central, south-west, northern country, north central and north east districts. A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding for storms over northern and central parts of Victoria, including Bendigo. More news: A broad trough of low pressure over western Victoria has combined with a large high pressure system southeast of Tasmania, resulting in a humid easterly stream which will promote severe thunderstorm development today. Locations which may be affected include Stawell, Bendigo, Echuca, Shepparton, Maryborough and Ballarat. Other news: Police investigate bin fire on Mundy Street, Bendigo The State Emergency Service advises that people should: The next warning is due to be issued by 2.50 pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

