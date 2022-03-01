news, local-news,

A 34-YEAR-OLD cyclist has been taken to Bendigo Hospital after they were struck by a vehicle at a busy Bendigo intersection. Bendigo Highway Patrol Sergeant Mick McCrann said the crash occurred at 8.45am Tuesday morning at the intersection of Don Street and Barnard Street, Bendigo. He said the crash occurred after a grey Ford sedan turning right into Barnard Street failed to give way to the cyclist. "The cyclist was struck and flew through the air and landed on his shoulder and head and was unconscious for a period of time," Sergeant McCrann said. "An off duty paramedic was one of the first people on scene and provided care before Ambulance Victoria arrived on scene." Sergeant McCrann said the Kangaroo Flat driver was subsequently drug and alcohol tested. "The cyclist was taken by road ambulance to Bendigo Base Hospital and is currently undergoing medical tests." An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said the Bendigo cyclist was in a stable condition. Sergeant McCrann said Bendigo Highway Patrol investigated the incident and thanked the witness that gave care to the cyclist. "People need to take a couple of few seconds when clearing the intersections and especially days like today when there is low light and the roads are damp," he said. "This was a really avoidable crash that could of been more serious."

