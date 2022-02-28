news, local-news,

AN INTERNET predator who lured teenage girls to his Eaglehawk home via Snapchat has been jailed for one year and will be added to the sex offenders register. The 22-year-old, Bailey James Giri, will be supervised for two years after his release from prison and will have to complete hundreds of hours of community work. Victorian County Court Judge Michael Bourke said Giri had been diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder since being charged by police, and had received treatment to develop insight to his offending. A report tendered to the court stated that he also had a mild intellectual disability, childhood ADHD and a tested IQ of 66. Giri has worked as a removalist and also receives a disability pension. Judge Bourke said he accepted that prison would be hard on Giri due to his limitations but he had to weigh up the impact of his crimes on the three young victims - two of whom were aged 14. MORE NEWS: Man assaulted during attempted robbery in Bendigo Judge Bourke said Giri had used the online social media platform Snapchat to speak to each of the three girls. He engaged in online conversations with the children at different times, in full knowledge of their ages. He was 18 when he spoke to the 14-year-old he sexually penetrated. "She suffered extreme pain during this. You did not wear a condom," he said. "There was no contact between you after... It was forceful. It was an episode of distress. It was an event that gave her no respect. "It was not mutually caring behaviour. This is a serious example of the offence of sexually penetrating a child under the age of 16. "It is without any surprise it has had a serious impact on her and her parents." Giri, who works for a transport company, had earlier pleaded guilty to four charges spanning a two year period. He pleaded guilty to sexually penetrating a child under the age of 16 in 2018. He also admitted to using a carriage service to send indecent material to a different child in 2019. He admitted sexually assaulting another child under the age of 16 and provided a drug of dependence to that child during 2020. CRIME NEWS: Central Victorian pair arrested after evading police in Hoppers Crossing Prosecutor David Cordy told the court that Giri "took advantage" of the 14-year-old girl he was charged with sexually penetrating. "He took advantage of her in his own home. He knew she was under 16. He knew it was wrong," he said. "This in not in the context of a boyfriend - girlfriend ongoing relationship where things have turned sour. "This is a girl he hardly knew. He gets her in his home and his bed and takes advantage of her." The court was told Giri shared cannabis from a bong with a 14-year-old child after playing video games with her when he was aged 20. He performed three sexual acts upon her, which she objected to. The third child, a 15-year-old girl, did not meet Giri in real life, but spoke to him online. He asked her for nude photos, but she refused. Judge Bourke said Giri had made efforts at self improvement since his arrest. "There have been significant efforts by you at rehabilitation since being charged. "You have continued treatment and counselling and there is improved insight into the causes, seriousness and harm of your offending." Judge Bourke said Giri was limited socially and his schooling had been regarded as "unsuccessful". He said Giri would spend 12 months in prison and then be released onto a community corrections order which would last for two years.

