Police investigate bin fire on Mundy Street, Bendigo

BENDIGO Police are investigating a bin fire near Rosalind Park on Monday morning. Bendigo Police Senior Sergeant Brian Hansen said the bin was set alight on Mundy Street in Bendigo. More news: Man airlifted to hospital in critical condition following truck rollover A Fire Rescue Victoria spokesperson said crews responded to the incident after a caller to Triple Zero reported a fire just after 12:30am. "Firefighters arrived within three minutes to find a large waste bin on fire, which crews quickly extinguished," the spokesperson said. There was no impact on surrounding areas, and it was brought under control by 12:40am. More crime news: Bendigo Police will now work with council to obtain CCTV footage and will continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information should call the Bendigo police station on 5448 1300 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppersvic.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

