With restrictions easing this week to a level of near-normalcy, for some, it's difficult to completely forgo the simple pleasure of 'time' that the lockdowns afforded us. Despite the unceremonious dump back into the relentless spinning wheels of work and play, the Axe Creek Landcare has been drawing crowds to nature-based events. The group's Love Your Land event series has connected Bendigo residents to local bushland through creative workshops that promote mindfulness in nature. MORE NEWS: Maiden Gully residents organise to unite with Ukraine during Bendigo peace rally Last weekend, the group hosted renowned ecologist, author and environmental photographer Alison Pouliot to deliver a sell-out photography workshop. "This workshop provided an opportunity for Bendigo residents to access a true expert in their field," Axe Creek Landcare project manager Kristie Smith said. "The objective of the entire Love Your Land event series is to take down barriers for participation. "We've accessed some of Australia's best presenters and we've provided the means to participate, byeliminating costs and providing workshop materials." "It's rewarding to see non-traditional Landcare volunteerism and by photographing nature and developing a relationship with nature, people become by default, volunteers and advocates for nature." OTHER STORIES: Ms Pouliot drew on her worldviews to stir a broader public consciousness in the way we understand and relate to the natural environment. Her infectious affinity with nature and skill with the camera, drew more than 20 participants from all walks of life and from as far as East Gippsland. The free workshop ran on February 26 and involved an indoor component of critiquing images, and an outdoor fieldtrip including camera coaching. Ms Pouliot is set to be back on June 26 for a foray into fungi workshop. More details will be provided on the group's Facebook page as they become available. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

