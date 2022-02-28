news, local-news,

AN ARMED gunman blasted his way into a house at Strathfieldsaye and terrorised a young woman, after becoming impatient to settle a financial deal over a second-hand car. The Bendigo County Court heard on Monday that the home invasion on June 23, 2020, had been motivated by a debt of a couple of hundred dollars, which was the final amount owing on a car payment. The gunman was accompanied by a woman who was arrested the following day. She pleaded guilty on Monday to taking part in the attack. More news: Apparent bike shop break-in, offenders on the run as police investigate Jessica Ann Parker, 22, admitted to the court that she had gone along with the robbery and, while inside the house, encouraged the gunman to hit the victim's face and shoot her foot. Parker, formerly of Eaglehawk, pleaded guilty to two charges, including common assault, and is expected to be sentenced on Tuesday. Prosecutor David Cordy read a victim impact statement to the court from the young woman who was attacked by the pair. "Once you go through this it's unreal how much it impacts your everyday life," she said. The victim said she had wanted to prove her independence by getting a car but had instead lost confidence in herself. "I try so hard to get over it. I think that if I couldn't even manage to buy a car how can I do anything else? Socially, everything is harder." The victim said she was wary of going out and meeting other people her own age in Bendigo because she feared they might be friends of Parker's, as they were in the same age group. The court heard the vehicle had cost $1600 and had been paid in installments, with the young woman allowed to take possession with $200 still owed. It was agreed the amount would be paid at a later date. However, the young woman then received a threatening text message telling her that her house would be shot at. More news: Central Victorian pair arrested after evading police in Hoppers Crossing The court was told that Parker had used methylamphetamine on the day of the home invasion, had been reluctant to participate in the offence and did not have advance knowledge that a gun would be used. She spent 30 days in custody before being granted bail and had been sexually harassed and bullied behind bars. The court was told she had pleaded guilty and had also given useful information to the prosecution in an attempt to stay out of prison. Judge Claire Quin adjourned the case for sentencing. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/a8a6c9b7-c38a-459a-bbee-9fdd770fe5c2.jpg/r2_75_798_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg