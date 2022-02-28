news, local-news,

THE City of Greater Bendigo is seeking feedback on a plan to overhaul Eaglehawk's Peter Krenz Centre via 'a long-term, multi-staged redevelopment' of the facility that includes relocating the community's library from nearby into a community hub overlooking Lake Neangar. City of Greater Bendigo Active and Healthy Communities Manager Amy Johnston said the centre was originally constructed in 1976/77 as a leisure facility and in 1994/95 the City enclosed the existing swimming pool into the complex and heated it to provide Greater Bendigo with its first indoor heated swimming pool. "However, there are growing signs the centre is no longer meeting community needs and expectations and this is coupled with increasing maintenance costs due to the building's age. "Additionally, the Eaglehawk Library located in the Mechanics Institute Hall in Sailors Gully Road, has also outgrown its current home and the project provides a unique opportunity to incorporate the Library in the new community hub," Ms Johnston said. Other news: Police out in force ahead of the Macedon Ranges Autumn Festival The proposed community hub is expected to link to the existing aquatic facilities, and include: Ms Johnston said the City of Greater Bendigo had been working with a community reference group since 2020 on a long-term vision for the future of the centre and the library. "The Community Reference Group's research, supported by technical reports, found the Centre's aquatic facilities still have approximately 15 to 20 years of remaining lifespan while the other parts have much less. "This is one of the reasons the construction of a new community hub is the highest priority and the first stage of the project. "It will offer better indoor/outdoor connections to other popular nearby facilities including Lake Neangar, the Eaglehawk Regional Playspace, McKern Skate Park and the Canterbury Park sports hub and gardens. More news: Central Victorian pair arrested after evading police in Hoppers Crossing "This will involve demolishing part of the Centre's existing building and constructing a new addition from about where the Centre's main entry is towards Lake Neangar. "The project is currently unfunded and undertaking the project in stages will help make it more affordable. However, the project will require considerable, future funding commitments from the City, and the Victorian and Australian governments. "The City is keen to know what people like about the concept plan or if they have any suggestions that could improve the plan as this will help ensure the redevelopment meets the current and future needs of the community." Residents can provide feedback on the concept plan by visiting https://letstalkgreaterbendigo.com.au/peter-krenz-redevelopment by Friday March 25, 2022.

