news, local-news, news, national, international, bendigo, maiden gully, ukraine, russia, peace rally

THE Greater Bendigo community will come together this week in a show of support for Ukraine. Maiden Gully resident and concerned community member Neil Dyson said he wanted to organise a peaceful rally in response to the "atrocious attack" on Ukraine. MORE NEWS: Man assaulted during attempted robbery in Bendigo He said this rally wasn't about making political statements but was to show the community's support and feelings. "I, like so many others, am appalled and sickened by the atrocious attack on Ukraine by (Russian president Vladimir) Putin and all who support this barbaric attack," he said. "This has been front and centre of my thoughts since the invasion began, and I feel I need to do something. "We want to demonstrate our support for the good people of Ukraine and reach out to any Russians in our community who abhor Putin's invasion to let them know that we do not have an argument with them. "We have been just like everyone watching the reports and it's really hit home the sufferings that all wars bring so it was important that I organise a peaceful rally." CRIME NEWS: Central Victorian pair arrested after evading police in Hoppers Crossing It comes as thousands of people gathered in Melbourne's CBD, in a sign of united solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine over the weekend. Mr Dyson said everybody was welcome at the gathering. "We are all human beings and we should all love one another," he said. "We need people there and what we need people to do is for all of us to gather as one. "Any resident of the community whose heart is going out to the good people of Ukraine is invited to come along." The gathering will be held at Rosalind Park near the corner of Pall Mall and View Street at 7pm on Thursday, March 3. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/0d96471c-c0a0-4b2d-85c3-bf128206cbf8.jpg/r0_192_5568_3338_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg