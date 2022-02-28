news, local-news,

TRADITIONAL Owners have released concept designs for a Melville Caves revamp, complete with a reactivated natural spring. Picnic and camping grounds are among areas earmarked for upgrades in the Kooyoora (Guyura) State Park, west of Inglewood. Changes have also been proposed for a lookout area and car parking. Indigenous representatives from DJAARA are leading the project in partnership with Parks Victoria and want to give visitors a unique Dja Dja Wurrung cultural experience. More news: Greater Bendigo daily cases spike to more than 100 They have proposed reactivating a natural spring to the north of the site, which would flow through a series of seasonal ponds growing culturally important food and fibre plants. Changes to the picnic area would also include a new ceremonial welcome fire pit, picnic tables, cooking fire pits, a new toilet block and an additional shelter to gather in. DJAARA would also build a "group walk-in camping area" for school groups and Dja Dja Wurrung cultural gatherings at the back of the camping area complete with amenities. An upgraded upper campground would be improved so that campsites are more clearly defined, with a new dedicated tent camping area and better organised traffic arrangements. More news: Bold plan to overhaul Peter Krenz Centre The lookout carpark will be re-landscaped to improve parking, picnic shelters and the start of upgraded walking tracks. Lookouts will also be upgraded. The existing Catto Lodge shelter has been incorporated into landscape designs. Guyura State Park is the motherland of Dja Dja Wurrung Country and is a cultural landscape with much murrup (spirit), Traditional Owners say. Community consultations continue. DJAARA wants to start visitor hub renewal works in late 2022, and trail upgrades in 2023. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Tom.OCallaghan/ad23237a-092a-46d3-9dd9-f10f8f01cd2c.jpg/r0_25_1493_869_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg