12.25pm Greater Bendigo has seen another spike in cases as it recorded 131 overnight. This is an increase from the 80 recorded on Sunday. The total number of active cases in the region has increased slightly to 655. OTHER NEWS: Health warning issued for mosquito-borne disease after virus detected in Echuca Data from the Department of Health has revealed cases since the beginning of the pandemic in Greater Bendigo have hit 12,346. Elsewhere in the region, Mount Alexander Shire recorded 11 new cases, while Macedon Ranges Shire reported 40, and Central Goldfields Shire nine. Campaspe numbers jumped up 53 cases, Buloke and Loddon Shire each recorded one case. Victorians will no longer be able to claim a $450 COVID-19 isolation payment while awaiting a "gold standard" PCR test result, as rapid swabs make the system obsolete. It comes as the state recorded another 5852 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, taking the state's total active cases to 41,205. More news: Central Victorian pair arrested after evading police in Hoppers Crossing The new cases recorded were made up of 4329 rapid-antigen tests and 1523 positive PCR test results. Another three people died with the virus. There were 283 people were in hospital, with 42 in ICU and seven on a ventilator. The state government on Monday announced its test isolation payment will end on Tuesday, with demand reducing as rapid antigen tests become more widely available. Industry Support and Recovery Minister Martin Pakula said Victoria was entering a new phase of managing the pandemic and the program was no longer necessary. More news: "The recommended testing method has changed with rapid antigen tests providing results within minutes and eliminating the need to miss work while waiting for test results," Mr Pakula said. More than 1.2 million payments worth about $545 million have been approved since the system began in July 2020 during the state's devastating second wave of COVID-19 infections. Final claims must be submitted before 9am on Wednesday and involve a PCR test taken on Tuesday or before. Payments will still be available for Victorians who have to self-isolate, quarantine or need to care for someone in self-isolation or quarantine under the federal government's pandemic leave disaster payment. with AAP

